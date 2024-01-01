University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
2024 UH at Manoa Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 52.0% of freshman live on campus at UH at Manoa?
What type of housing does UH at Manoa provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UH at Manoa, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|70.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|29.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) dorm rooms?
The University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
