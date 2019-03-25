Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lafayette, LA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lafayette weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lafayette if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)?

Below is a list of every University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) students!

What is city Lafayette, LA like?

Lafayette is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL).

Who are the tour guides for University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) tours:

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lafayette and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:59
Ull virtual tour intro
Aalayah Richard Campus
This is just an introduction to me! I am honored to be giving this tour and I hope you enjoy the footage I have for you!
01:19
Ull virtual tour pie
Aalayah Richard
All the houses will come out and do events like this one in order to raise money for organizations and events they love and support. This was just one of the houses out while I was videoing so a friend and I decided to jump in on the fun.
02:05
Interview #1
Aalayah Richard Interview
This is just a quick interview from one of the student's on campus. His story is very interesting so make sure to listen to this one!
01:53
Montgomery hall
Aalayah Richard Academics
Montgomery Hall is the home of the chemistry students and also where I'll be spending a lot of my time!
02:14
Interview #2
Aalayah Richard Interview
Here's an interview from the eyes of a graduating senior!!
01:42
Student union at ull
Aalayah Richard
The student union is essential to campus life as a whole. It surrounds Cyprus Lake and is the main place students go to hang out around campus. Most of the club meetings, organizations, and events take place in the student union making it a great place to just go and relax.
01:53
Cyprus lake
Aalayah Richard Campus
Welcome to the Swamp! This is a man made attraction in the heart of ULL campus that attracts people from all around the globe! We are the only college campus to have a swamp on campus where the students can study making us unique.
02:00
Dorm life
Aalayah Richard Dorms
The dorms on campus are essential to student life. They become your second home and give you opportunities to meet new people and really engage in the activities around campus!
01:10
Bayou bijou
Aalayah Richard Academics
Bayou Bijou is the home of one of our theatres on campus. We hold movie nights, speech debates, dance recitals, and even parts of freshman orientation in this theatre.
01:49
The quad
Aalayah Richard Campus
The Quad is a place where students go mostly to study out in nature. It's surrounded by multiple buildings such as the math building (Maxim Doucet), the freshman building (Lee Hall), and the on campus clinic (O. K. Allen). This is the home to most of the students needs.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved