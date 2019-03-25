Sign Up
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) campus by taking you around Lafayette. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) and Lafayette during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:59
Ull virtual tour intro
Aalayah Richard Campus
This is just an introduction to me! I am honored to be giving this tour and I hope you enjoy the footage I have for you!
01:19
Ull virtual tour pie
Aalayah Richard
All the houses will come out and do events like this one in order to raise money for organizations and events they love and support. This was just one of the houses out while I was videoing so a friend and I decided to jump in on the fun.
02:05
Interview #1
Aalayah Richard Interview
This is just a quick interview from one of the student's on campus. His story is very interesting so make sure to listen to this one!
01:53
Montgomery hall
Aalayah Richard Academics
Montgomery Hall is the home of the chemistry students and also where I'll be spending a lot of my time!
02:14
Interview #2
Aalayah Richard Interview
Here's an interview from the eyes of a graduating senior!!
01:42
Student union at ull
Aalayah Richard
The student union is essential to campus life as a whole. It surrounds Cyprus Lake and is the main place students go to hang out around campus. Most of the club meetings, organizations, and events take place in the student union making it a great place to just go and relax.
01:53
Cyprus lake
Aalayah Richard Campus
Welcome to the Swamp! This is a man made attraction in the heart of ULL campus that attracts people from all around the globe! We are the only college campus to have a swamp on campus where the students can study making us unique.
02:00
Dorm life
Aalayah Richard Dorms
The dorms on campus are essential to student life. They become your second home and give you opportunities to meet new people and really engage in the activities around campus!
01:10
Bayou bijou
Aalayah Richard Academics
Bayou Bijou is the home of one of our theatres on campus. We hold movie nights, speech debates, dance recitals, and even parts of freshman orientation in this theatre.
01:49
The quad
Aalayah Richard Campus
The Quad is a place where students go mostly to study out in nature. It's surrounded by multiple buildings such as the math building (Maxim Doucet), the freshman building (Lee Hall), and the on campus clinic (O. K. Allen). This is the home to most of the students needs.
