University of Massachusetts-Amherst
2024 UMass Amherst Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at UMass Amherst?
What type of housing does UMass Amherst provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UMass Amherst, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Massachusetts-Amherst?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Massachusetts-Amherst dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Massachusetts-Amherst feel like home!
- Chi Omega Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Whitmore Administration Building Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Mackimmie Hall Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Goodell Hall Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Berkshire Dining Commons Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Morrill Science Center Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Blue Wall Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- W. E. B. Du Bois Library Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Commonwealth Honors College Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Lederle Graduate Research Center Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Berkshire Dining Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Mullins Center Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- University of Massachusetts Integrative Learning Center Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Haigis Mall Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Downtown Amherst Contradance Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- University of Massachusetts Amherst Dorm at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
What are the dimensions of University of Massachusetts-Amherst dorm rooms?
The University of Massachusetts-Amherst dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Massachusetts-Amherst on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Massachusetts-Amherst likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
