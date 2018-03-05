Sign Up
University of Massachusetts-Amherst Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

Visiting University of Massachusetts-Amherst depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Massachusetts-Amherst twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Amherst as well. Remember that Amherst is also catering to 22405 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Amherst. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham Amherst Hadley at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
  • Hotel UMass at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
  • University Lodge at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
  • Courtyard by Marriott Hadley Amherst at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
  • The Lord Jeffery Inn at University of Massachusetts-Amherst

What do families do in Amherst when they visit University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Amherst. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Massachusetts-Amherst and see for yourself how the student make use of Amherst.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Hi! my name's kate, and welcome to umass amherst
Can’t wait to show you around UMass! Welcome to the official Campus Reel tour of UMass Amherst!
My room!
Check out my room in my sorority house, Chi Omega. It is basically the same layout of my dorm room sophomore year.
About campus and hotel umass
More about campus and Hotel UMass. We like to hang out on the grass near the campus pond when it gets nice out. People will also set up tables to promote events or sell things when it is nice outside. This is the main part of campus.
Outside of the library
This is the outside of the WEB Dubois library! 28 stories tall - the largest brick academic building in the country!
Inside the largest brick building on a campus in the country: the library!
Welcome to the W.E.B. Dubois library. Inside you can rent out books, laptops, reserve study rooms, use desktop computers, print, and study on one of the 28 floors. You can also get food at the Procrastination station. My favorites are the kale pesto pasta, the buffalo mac and cheese, and the chicken and goat cheese panini. Also twice a year, they bring the Paws Program, which are service dogs you can pet to destress during midterms and finals.
More about the library
More about the library and what is inside.
Haigis mall and buses
Haigis Mall is where a lot of buses pick you up to go into Amherst Center, Northampton, and other places. If you take courses at the other colleges (hear more about that in this video) you will take the bus from here unless you have a car.
Meet makena!
00:28
Campus
01:08
Campus
