Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Massachusetts-Amherst Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Massachusetts-Amherst tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for University of Massachusetts-Amherst, so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Massachusetts-Amherst and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Massachusetts-Amherst tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Massachusetts-Amherst tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Massachusetts-Amherst in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Amherst, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Massachusetts-Amherst, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Amherst weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Massachusetts-Amherst website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Massachusetts-Amherst tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Massachusetts-Amherst starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Massachusetts-Amherst students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Amherst if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Massachusetts-Amherst admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

Below is a list of every University of Massachusetts-Amherst building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Massachusetts-Amherst tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Massachusetts-Amherst include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Massachusetts-Amherst students!

What is city Amherst, MA like?

Amherst is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Who are the tour guides for University of Massachusetts-Amherst on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Massachusetts-Amherst tours:

University of Massachusetts-Amherst, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Massachusetts-Amherst is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Amherst and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Massachusetts-Amherst in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:30
Hi! my name's kate, and welcome to umass amherst
Campus
Can’t wait to show you around UMass! Welcome to the official Campus Reel tour of UMass Amherst!
01:21
My room!
Dorms
Check out my room in my sorority house, Chi Omega. It is basically the same layout of my dorm room sophomore year.
00:57
About campus and hotel umass
Campus
More about campus and Hotel UMass. We like to hang out on the grass near the campus pond when it gets nice out. People will also set up tables to promote events or sell things when it is nice outside. This is the main part of campus.
00:24
Outside of the library
Academics
This is the outside of the WEB Dubois library! 28 stories tall - the largest brick academic building in the country!
01:24
Inside the largest brick building on a campus in the country: the library!
Academics
Welcome to the W.E.B. Dubois library. Inside you can rent out books, laptops, reserve study rooms, use desktop computers, print, and study on one of the 28 floors. You can also get food at the Procrastination station. My favorites are the kale pesto pasta, the buffalo mac and cheese, and the chicken and goat cheese panini. Also twice a year, they bring the Paws Program, which are service dogs you can pet to destress during midterms and finals.
00:27
More about the library
Academics
More about the library and what is inside.
01:48
Haigis mall and buses
Campus
Haigis Mall is where a lot of buses pick you up to go into Amherst Center, Northampton, and other places. If you take courses at the other colleges (hear more about that in this video) you will take the bus from here unless you have a car.
01:17
Meet makena!
Meet Makena! Makena is one of my good friends at UMass and is in Chi Omega with me. She comes all the way from California, so if you are out of state, play to hear her perspective of going to school so far from home.
00:28
Kate takes the bus
Campus
On the bus! Check out with the bus looks like and where you can go!
01:08
Where is umass and what's the weather like?
Campus
I will tell you about the weather and location of UMass and what is around. Make sure you bring a warm coat!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved