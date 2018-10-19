Sign Up
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

2024 UMich Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at UMich?

What type of housing does UMich provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UMich, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Michigan-Ann Arbor feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor dorm rooms?

The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:08
West quad
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
This is West Quadrangle which is located right across from South Quad. It is considered one of the better dorms on campus.
01:57
Hudson tells you everything you need to know about the campus and freshman housing options!
Dorms
All you need to know about the UMich Campus
02:28
Tour around my apartment & school-home balance
Dorms
I live on campus which is typical after freshman or sophomore year. In this video I show you around my "off-campus" housing and discuss the importance of finding a balance between home and school.
04:32
Dorm life on the hill
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
The Hill is a location about a ten minute walk from central campus that has five dorms. As a freshman you can live in four of those five dorms.
02:44
Sophomore and unique first year housing
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
Housing is only guaranteed for the first year at the UofM. In addition, we have dorms specified for upperclassmen and also some all women dorms.
04:26
Tour around north quadrangle at umich
Annie Lim Dorms
Join me in a quick tour around my room and some spaces around North Quad, one of the nicest residence halls on Central Campus!
03:27
Housing overview
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
How does housing work at the UofM? In this video I try to give a "quick" explanation of housing information.
02:25
North campus dorms
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
There are two dorms on North Campus at the UofM and here is a quick overview of them.
01:21
Walk through a dorm
Dorms
Here's the dorm lingo: South Quad = SQ = Squad West Quad = West Quad, Best Quad East Quad = EQ = not really taken up but maybe East Quadlings Markley = known for bugs Bursley, Bates = on North Campus, so be ready to ride the bus (but also known for a tight community) Alice Lyold, Stockwell, Mojo = Hill North Quad...it looks nice inside, also where the School of Information is located
03:37
Learn more about dorms at umich
Annie Lim Dorms
Learn more about various dorm options, my dorm experience, best dorms on campus, and theme communities at the University of Michigan! For more information, visit: https://housing.umich.edu/ and https://housing.umich.edu/themes-mlcs/
SHOW MORE

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

01:28
Explaining the "hill"
Dorms
The Hill is a collection of dorms surrounding Palmer Field (a large field with tennis courts and a track). There are many students living in this area and it is also marked as the place of CCRB the Central Campus Recreation Building aka fitness center.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 1129 S State St

03:57
Daily routine + rent!
Dorms
So this is a little bit about my daily routine as a student and some of my opinions on this campus. Ann Arbor is definitely one of the more expensive campuses I’m not going to lie, but in my opinion It gives you some of the biggest bangs for your buck.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 200 Observatory St

04:32
Dorm life on the hill
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
The Hill is a location about a ten minute walk from central campus that has five dorms. As a freshman you can live in four of those five dorms.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 701 E University Ave

02:22
Central campus dorms
Bree Andruzzi Dorms
There is a bunch of different dorms on central campus and in this video I try to give a simple explanation of each one.
