University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

2024 University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities?

What type of housing does University of Minnesota-Twin Cities provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Minnesota-Twin Cities feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities dorm rooms?

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

