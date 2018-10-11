Sign Up
University of Notre Dame

2024 Notre Dame Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Notre Dame?

What type of housing does Notre Dame provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Notre Dame, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 47.0
Men's Dorms true 53.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Notre Dame?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Notre Dame dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Notre Dame, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Notre Dame feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Notre Dame dorm rooms?

The University of Notre Dame dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Notre Dame on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Notre Dame likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

01:55
Stanford hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Ryan in his room in Stanford Hall! Stanford Hall has been used as a men's dorm since 1957, so there is SO MUCH tradition in these walls! Stanford shares a chapel with its rival, Keenan Hall, and is located on North Quad across from North Dining Hall.
03:22
The notre dame dorm system
Dorms
The dorm system at Notre Dame is very unique and contributes a lot to the college experience and development of character. Learn about how the system works and get a peek of a hall council meeting in Pasquerilla East Hall!
04:30
Meet ra (and my freshman roommate) su jean!
Dorms
Su Jean is such an interesting person and earned the title of RA (Resident Assistant) in PE! Only seniors can be RA's at Notre Dame and it is a very competitive process.
01:17
Ryan hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Julia and Julia in their room in Ryan Hall! Ryan Hall is a newer women's dorm, built in 2009, and is located on West quad. It is sometimes referred to as "Hotel Ryan" due to the building's fancy style.

University of Notre Dame Pasquerilla East Hall

03:22
The notre dame dorm system
Dorms
The dorm system at Notre Dame is very unique and contributes a lot to the college experience and development of character. Learn about how the system works and get a peek of a hall council meeting in Pasquerilla East Hall!
04:30
Meet ra (and my freshman roommate) su jean!
Dorms
Su Jean is such an interesting person and earned the title of RA (Resident Assistant) in PE! Only seniors can be RA's at Notre Dame and it is a very competitive process.

University of Notre Dame Ryan Hall

01:17
Ryan hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Julia and Julia in their room in Ryan Hall! Ryan Hall is a newer women's dorm, built in 2009, and is located on West quad. It is sometimes referred to as "Hotel Ryan" due to the building's fancy style.

University of Notre Dame Stanford Hall

01:55
Stanford hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Ryan in his room in Stanford Hall! Stanford Hall has been used as a men's dorm since 1957, so there is SO MUCH tradition in these walls! Stanford shares a chapel with its rival, Keenan Hall, and is located on North Quad across from North Dining Hall.
