Mauro introduces himself and welcomes you to his Campusreel on Georgia Southern University! Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Mauro gives you a tour of his Dorm Room at Eagle Village! Eagle Village
Mauro shows you a 2 room dorm at Centennial Place! Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Mauro shows you a 4 room suite at Centennial Place! Georgia Southern University
Mauro shows you his favorite part on Campus! Russell Union
Mauro shows you his favorite academic Building on Campus! Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Mauro shows you what a typical classroom looks like. Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Mauro shows you the Dining Commons! Georgia Southern University (GSU)
Mauro take you to the Library at GSU! Zach S. Henderson Library
Mauro shows you the Recreational Activity Center! Campus Recreation and Intramurals
Mauro shows you the football and soccer stadiums! Soccer Training Facility
Mauro interviews Carlos about his experience here at GA Southern 98 Georgia Ave
Mauro interviews Pierce and asks about his experience here at Georgia Southern. Southern Dr
Mauro interviews Jackie about her experience at Georgia Southern University! Southern Dr
Mauro offers you a piece of advice to prospective students. Southern Dr
Mauro gives you the insight on greek life. Southern Dr
Mauro offers you some application advice. Southern Dr