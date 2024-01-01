Sign Up
Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Statesboro, GA

You Are Watching

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Spend a week with a Film Major at Georgia Southern University!

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Hail Southern, and no place else: A Day in the Life with Tandra

02:23

The Video Where Tandra Introduces Herself, Georgia Southern and Statesboro

03:02

The Video Where Tandra Is Reminded About Freshman Dorms

01:55

The Video Where Tandra Learns About On Campus Upperclassmen Dorms

03:54

The Video Where Tandra Brags About Her Apartment and Living Off Campus

03:16

The Video Where Tandra Takes You on a Pedestrium Tour

04:07

The Video Where Tandra Finishes the Pedestrium Tour

02:13

The Video Where Tandra Tours the Parker College of Business

02:48

The Video Where Tandra Shows Off Sanford Hall (Aka The Best Building on Campus)

03:03

The Video Where Tandra Talks About IT Building

01:22

The Video Where Tandra Shows You How the Russell Union Theatre Also Doubles as a Lecture Hall

01:02

The Video Where Tandra Shows You What a Typical Classroom is Like

02:37

The Video Where Tandra Wishes Lunch Lines Weren't so Long

03:58

The Video Where Tandra Gives you the DL on Dining

02:43

The Video Where Matthew and Tandra Discuss Club Hendy (aka the Library)

02:13

The Video Where Tandra Tours the Rotunda

01:05

The Video Where Tandra Gushes About a Sweetheart (Circle)

03:16

The Video Where Tandra Heads to the RAC

01:35

The Video Where Tandra Pretends She Knows About Sports

01:03

The Video Where Tandra Describes Hanner Fieldhouse and More Sports

01:29

The Video Where Tandra Talks with Shiann About Campus Life and the School Newspaper

02:17

The Video Where I Say Goodbye to CampusReel!

01:11

The Video Where I Explain Why You Should Work with CampusReel

