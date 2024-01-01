Mauro introduces himself and welcomes you to his Campusreel on Georgia Southern University! Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Mauro gives you a tour of his Dorm Room at Eagle Village! Eagle Village

Mauro shows you a 2 room dorm at Centennial Place! Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Mauro shows you a 4 room suite at Centennial Place! Georgia Southern University

Mauro shows you his favorite part on Campus! Russell Union

Mauro shows you his favorite academic Building on Campus! Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Mauro shows you what a typical classroom looks like. Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Mauro shows you the Dining Commons! Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Mauro take you to the Library at GSU! Zach S. Henderson Library

Mauro shows you the Recreational Activity Center! Campus Recreation and Intramurals

Mauro shows you the football and soccer stadiums! Soccer Training Facility

Mauro interviews Carlos about his experience here at GA Southern 98 Georgia Ave

Mauro interviews Pierce and asks about his experience here at Georgia Southern. Southern Dr

Mauro interviews Jackie about her experience at Georgia Southern University! Southern Dr

Mauro offers you a piece of advice to prospective students. Southern Dr

Mauro gives you the insight on greek life. Southern Dr

Mauro offers you some application advice. Southern Dr