General Overview
Berry College Campbell has a total enrollment of 5 full-time students. The reported tuition is $670.00 per year. The program is 80.0% male and 20.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Berry College Campbell are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 24.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Berry College Campbell?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 4 applicants that were accepted to Berry College Campbell, 5 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Berry College Campbell.
Berry College Campbell reported an average GMAT score of 430.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.12. Additionally, 2 students had prior work experience, with an average of 12 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
