Carnegie Mellon University Tepper: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Carnegie Mellon University Tepper including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Carnegie Mellon University Tepper. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Carnegie Mellon University Tepper has a total enrollment of 439 full-time students. The reported tuition is $68,000.00 per year. The program is 69.9% male and 30.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper are promising. 78.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 91.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $124,058.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 2.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 543 applicants that were accepted to Carnegie Mellon University Tepper, 439 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Carnegie Mellon University Tepper.
Carnegie Mellon University Tepper reported an average GMAT score of 687.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, 199 students had prior work experience, with an average of 69 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Carnegie Mellon University Tepper
1
What is the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Carnegie Mellon University Tepper is 42.79%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Carnegie Mellon University Tepper?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper is 687.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Carnegie Mellon University Tepper?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
4
How can I get into Carnegie Mellon University Tepper?
To increase your chances of getting into Carnegie Mellon University Tepper, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about 69 months of work experience.
