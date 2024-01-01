Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead has a total enrollment of 66 full-time students. The reported tuition is $42,450.00 per year. The program is 72.7% male and 25.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead are promising. 51.1% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 62.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $83,000.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 29.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 93 applicants that were accepted to Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead, 66 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead.
Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead reported an average GMAT score of 637.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 152 and GRE Quantitative score of 157.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.1. Additionally, 25 students had prior work experience, with an average of 54 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead
1
What is the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead is 67.88%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead is 637.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.1.
4
How can I get into Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead?
To increase your chances of getting into Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.1, a GMAT score of false, and about 54 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsCentral Connecticut State University MBA Chapman University Argyros Claremont Graduate University Drucker Clarion University of Pennsylvania MBA Clark Atlanta University MBA Clarkson University Reh MBA Clark University MBA Clayton State University MBA Clemson University MBA Cleveland State University Ahuja