Clarkson University Reh MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Clarkson University Reh MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Clarkson University Reh MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Clarkson University Reh MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Clarkson University Reh MBA has a total enrollment of 57 full-time students. The reported tuition is $52,744.00 per year. The program is 64.9% male and 35.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Clarkson University Reh MBA are promising. 60.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 90.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $70,532.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Clarkson University Reh MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Clarkson University Reh MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 45 applicants that were accepted to Clarkson University Reh MBA, 57 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Clarkson University Reh MBA.
Clarkson University Reh MBA reported an average GMAT score of 566.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 147 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.53. Additionally, 12 students had prior work experience, with an average of 37 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Clarkson University Reh MBA
1
What is the Clarkson University Reh MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Clarkson University Reh MBA is 78.95%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Clarkson University Reh MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Clarkson University Reh MBA is 566.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Clarkson University Reh MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.53.
4
How can I get into Clarkson University Reh MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Clarkson University Reh MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.53, a GMAT score of false, and about 37 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsClark University MBA Clayton State University MBA Clemson University MBA Cleveland State University Ahuja Coastal Carolina University MBA College of Charleston MBA Colorado State University MBA Colorado State University--Pueblo MBA Columbia University MBA Columbus State University Turner