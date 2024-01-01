Chapman University Argyros: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Chapman University Argyros program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Chapman University Argyros including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Chapman University Argyros. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Chapman University Argyros has a total enrollment of 55 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,720.00 per year. The program is 58.2% male and 41.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Chapman University Argyros are promising. 64.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 84.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $71,383.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Chapman University Argyros?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 47 applicants that were accepted to Chapman University Argyros, 55 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Chapman University Argyros.
Chapman University Argyros reported an average GMAT score of 623.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 149 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.4. Additionally, 18 students had prior work experience, with an average of 33 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Chapman University Argyros
1
What is the Chapman University Argyros acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Chapman University Argyros is 54.02%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Chapman University Argyros?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Chapman University Argyros is 623.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Chapman University Argyros?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.4.
4
How can I get into Chapman University Argyros?
To increase your chances of getting into Chapman University Argyros, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.4, a GMAT score of false, and about 33 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
