Claremont Graduate University Drucker: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Claremont Graduate University Drucker program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Claremont Graduate University Drucker including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Claremont Graduate University Drucker. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Claremont Graduate University Drucker has a total enrollment of 65 full-time students. The reported tuition is $47,520.00 per year. The program is 55.4% male and 44.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Claremont Graduate University Drucker are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $90,500.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Aug. 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Claremont Graduate University Drucker?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 66 applicants that were accepted to Claremont Graduate University Drucker, 65 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Claremont Graduate University Drucker.
Claremont Graduate University Drucker reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.27. Additionally, 21 students had prior work experience, with an average of 45 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Claremont Graduate University Drucker
1
What is the Claremont Graduate University Drucker acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Claremont Graduate University Drucker is 92.96%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Claremont Graduate University Drucker?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Claremont Graduate University Drucker is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Claremont Graduate University Drucker?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.27.
4
How can I get into Claremont Graduate University Drucker?
To increase your chances of getting into Claremont Graduate University Drucker, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.27, a GMAT score of N/A, and about 45 months of work experience.
