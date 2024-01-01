Clayton State University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Clayton State University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Clayton State University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Clayton State University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Clayton State University MBA has a total enrollment of 32 full-time students. The reported tuition is $16,422.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Clayton State University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Clayton State University MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Clayton State University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Clayton State University MBA, 32 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Clayton State University MBA.
Clayton State University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 500.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Clayton State University MBA
1
What is the Clayton State University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Clayton State University MBA is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Clayton State University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Clayton State University MBA is 500.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Clayton State University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Clayton State University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Clayton State University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsClemson University MBA Cleveland State University Ahuja Coastal Carolina University MBA College of Charleston MBA Colorado State University MBA Colorado State University--Pueblo MBA Columbia University MBA Columbus State University Turner Cornell University Johnson Creighton University Heider