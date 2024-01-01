Cleveland State University Ahuja: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Cleveland State University Ahuja program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Cleveland State University Ahuja including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Cleveland State University Ahuja. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Cleveland State University Ahuja has a total enrollment of 146 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,023.00 per year. The program is 50.7% male and 48.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Cleveland State University Ahuja are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Aug. 17.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Cleveland State University Ahuja?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Cleveland State University Ahuja?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 175 applicants that were accepted to Cleveland State University Ahuja, 146 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Cleveland State University Ahuja.
Cleveland State University Ahuja reported an average GMAT score of 489.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 147 and GRE Quantitative score of 146.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Cleveland State University Ahuja
1
What is the Cleveland State University Ahuja acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Cleveland State University Ahuja is 95.63%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Cleveland State University Ahuja?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Cleveland State University Ahuja is 489.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Cleveland State University Ahuja?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Cleveland State University Ahuja?
To increase your chances of getting into Cleveland State University Ahuja, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsCoastal Carolina University MBA College of Charleston MBA Colorado State University MBA Colorado State University--Pueblo MBA Columbia University MBA Columbus State University Turner Cornell University Johnson Creighton University Heider CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin Dartmouth College Tuck