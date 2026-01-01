College of Charleston | The Graduate School: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the College of Charleston | The Graduate School program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to College of Charleston | The Graduate School including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into College of Charleston | The Graduate School. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
College of Charleston | The Graduate School has a total enrollment of full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the College of Charleston | The Graduate School are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is .
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the College of Charleston | The Graduate School?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the College of Charleston | The Graduate School?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to College of Charleston | The Graduate School, decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of College of Charleston | The Graduate School.
College of Charleston | The Graduate School reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about College of Charleston | The Graduate School
1
What is the College of Charleston | The Graduate School acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for College of Charleston | The Graduate School is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for College of Charleston | The Graduate School?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at College of Charleston | The Graduate School is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into College of Charleston | The Graduate School?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into College of Charleston | The Graduate School?
To increase your chances of getting into College of Charleston | The Graduate School, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton Columbia University MBA New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Yale University MBA University of Chicago Booth Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsColorado State University MBA Colorado State University--Pueblo MBA Columbia University MBA Columbia University School of Professional Studies Columbus State University Turner Cornell University Johnson Creighton University Heider CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin Dartmouth College Tuck Drake University MBA