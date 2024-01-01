College of Charleston MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the College of Charleston MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to College of Charleston MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into College of Charleston MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
College of Charleston MBA has a total enrollment of 50 full-time students. The reported tuition is $27,414.00 per year. The program is 46.0% male and 54.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the College of Charleston MBA are promising. 65.6% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 100.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $55,421.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the College of Charleston MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 69 applicants that were accepted to College of Charleston MBA, 50 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of College of Charleston MBA.
College of Charleston MBA reported an average GMAT score of 519.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 151 and GRE Quantitative score of 148.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about College of Charleston MBA
What is the College of Charleston MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for College of Charleston MBA is 85.19%.
What is the average GMAT score for College of Charleston MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at College of Charleston MBA is 519.0.
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into College of Charleston MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
How can I get into College of Charleston MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into College of Charleston MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
