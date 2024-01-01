Columbus State University Turner: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Columbus State University Turner program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Columbus State University Turner including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Columbus State University Turner. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Columbus State University Turner has a total enrollment of 13 full-time students. The reported tuition is $30,480.00 per year. The program is 53.8% male and 46.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Columbus State University Turner are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Columbus State University Turner?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Columbus State University Turner?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 10 applicants that were accepted to Columbus State University Turner, 13 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Columbus State University Turner.
Columbus State University Turner reported an average GMAT score of 490.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 148.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.43. Additionally, 5 students had prior work experience, with an average of 42 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Columbus State University Turner
1
What is the Columbus State University Turner acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Columbus State University Turner is 76.92%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Columbus State University Turner?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Columbus State University Turner is 490.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Columbus State University Turner?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.43.
4
How can I get into Columbus State University Turner?
To increase your chances of getting into Columbus State University Turner, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.43, a GMAT score of false, and about 42 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua