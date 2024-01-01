Cornell University Johnson: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Cornell University Johnson program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Cornell University Johnson including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Cornell University Johnson. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Cornell University Johnson has a total enrollment of 564 full-time students. The reported tuition is $69,440.00 per year. The program is 65.6% male and 34.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Cornell University Johnson are promising. 85.6% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 92.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $131,150.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 8.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Cornell University Johnson?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 588 applicants that were accepted to Cornell University Johnson, 564 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Cornell University Johnson.
Cornell University Johnson reported an average GMAT score of 696.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 160 and GRE Quantitative score of 160.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.41. Additionally, 280 students had prior work experience, with an average of 60 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Cornell University Johnson
What is the Cornell University Johnson acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Cornell University Johnson is 38.31%.
What is the average GMAT score for Cornell University Johnson?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Cornell University Johnson is 696.0.
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Cornell University Johnson?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.41.
How can I get into Cornell University Johnson?
To increase your chances of getting into Cornell University Johnson, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.41, a GMAT score of false, and about 60 months of work experience.
