CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin has a total enrollment of 72 full-time students. The reported tuition is $29,970.00 per year. The program is 54.2% male and 44.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin are promising. 66.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 86.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $89,333.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is N/A.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 99 applicants that were accepted to CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin, 72 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin.
CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College Zicklin reported an average GMAT score of 610.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 158 and GRE Quantitative score of 156.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.21. Additionally, 46 students had prior work experience, with an average of 66 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
