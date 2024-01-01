Loyola University New Orleans Butt: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Loyola University New Orleans Butt program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Loyola University New Orleans Butt including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Loyola University New Orleans Butt. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Loyola University New Orleans Butt has a total enrollment of 10 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,005.00 per year. The program is 80.0% male and 20.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Loyola University New Orleans Butt are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Loyola University New Orleans Butt?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 10 applicants that were accepted to Loyola University New Orleans Butt, 10 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Loyola University New Orleans Butt.
Loyola University New Orleans Butt reported an average GMAT score of 555.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.37. Additionally, 4 students had prior work experience, with an average of 110 months of previous work experience - 9 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Loyola University New Orleans Butt
1
What is the Loyola University New Orleans Butt acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Loyola University New Orleans Butt is 100.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Loyola University New Orleans Butt?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Loyola University New Orleans Butt is 555.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Loyola University New Orleans Butt?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.37.
4
How can I get into Loyola University New Orleans Butt?
To increase your chances of getting into Loyola University New Orleans Butt, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.37, a GMAT score of false, and about 110 months of work experience.
