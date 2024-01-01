Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso has a total enrollment of 84 full-time students. The reported tuition is $70,400.00 per year. The program is 56.0% male and 44.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso are promising. 63.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $70,797.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 59 applicants that were accepted to Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso, 84 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso.
Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso reported an average GMAT score of 596.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 151 and GRE Quantitative score of 150.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, 11 students had prior work experience, with an average of 23 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso
1
What is the Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso is 68.6%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso is 596.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.5.
4
How can I get into Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso?
To increase your chances of getting into Louisiana State University--Baton Rouge Ourso, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.5, a GMAT score of false, and about 23 months of work experience.
