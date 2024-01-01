Longwood University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Longwood University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Longwood University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Longwood University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Longwood University MBA has a total enrollment of 31 full-time students. The reported tuition is $995.00 per year. The program is 29.0% male and 70.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Longwood University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Longwood University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 15 applicants that were accepted to Longwood University MBA, 31 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Longwood University MBA.
Longwood University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 451.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.27. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Longwood University MBA
1
What is the Longwood University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Longwood University MBA is 62.5%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Longwood University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Longwood University MBA is 451.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Longwood University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.27.
4
How can I get into Longwood University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Longwood University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.27, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
