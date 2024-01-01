Marquette University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More

Applying and enrolling in the Marquette University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.

This is the complete guide to Marquette University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Marquette University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.