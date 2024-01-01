Marquette University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Marquette University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Marquette University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Marquette University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Marquette University MBA has a total enrollment of 0 full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is 69.0% male and 30.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Marquette University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Marquette University MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Marquette University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in N/A years.
Out of the 103 applicants that were accepted to Marquette University MBA, 0 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 100% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Marquette University MBA.
Marquette University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 580.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Marquette University MBA
1
What is the Marquette University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Marquette University MBA is 96.26%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Marquette University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Marquette University MBA is 580.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Marquette University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Marquette University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Marquette University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsMarshall University Lewis Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan McNeese State University MBA Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson Meredith College MBA Miami University Farmer Michigan State University Broad Michigan Technological University MBA Middle Tennessee State University Jones Midwestern State University MBA