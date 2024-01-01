Rollins College Crummer: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Rollins College Crummer program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Rollins College Crummer including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Rollins College Crummer. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Rollins College Crummer has a total enrollment of 140 full-time students. The reported tuition is $73,500.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Rollins College Crummer are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Rollins College Crummer?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Rollins College Crummer?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Rollins College Crummer, 140 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Rollins College Crummer.
Rollins College Crummer reported an average GMAT score of 565.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Rollins College Crummer
1
What is the Rollins College Crummer acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Rollins College Crummer is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Rollins College Crummer?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Rollins College Crummer is 565.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Rollins College Crummer?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
4
How can I get into Rollins College Crummer?
To increase your chances of getting into Rollins College Crummer, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsRowan University Rohrer Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey--Newark and New Brunswick MBA Rutgers University--Camden MBA Sacred Heart University Welch Saginaw Valley State University MBA Saint Joseph's University Haub Saint Louis University Chaifetz Salisbury University Perdue Sam Houston State University MBA San Diego State University Fowler