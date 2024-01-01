Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders has a total enrollment of 125 full-time students. The reported tuition is $47,522.00 per year. The program is 61.6% male and 38.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders are promising. 65.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 84.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $60,425.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 88 applicants that were accepted to Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders, 125 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders.
Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders reported an average GMAT score of 531.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 149 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.33. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders
1
What is the Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders is 68.75%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders is 531.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.33.
4
How can I get into Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders?
To increase your chances of getting into Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.33, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
