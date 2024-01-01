St. Mary's University Greehey: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the St. Mary's University Greehey program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to St. Mary's University Greehey including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into St. Mary's University Greehey. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
St. Mary's University Greehey has a total enrollment of 20 full-time students. The reported tuition is $17,640.00 per year. The program is 31.0% male and 69.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the St. Mary's University Greehey are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the St. Mary's University Greehey?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 23 applicants that were accepted to St. Mary's University Greehey, 20 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of St. Mary's University Greehey.
St. Mary's University Greehey reported an average GMAT score of 457.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 144 and GRE Quantitative score of 143.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.24. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about St. Mary's University Greehey
1
What is the St. Mary's University Greehey acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for St. Mary's University Greehey is 58.97%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for St. Mary's University Greehey?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at St. Mary's University Greehey is 457.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into St. Mary's University Greehey?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.24.
4
How can I get into St. Mary's University Greehey?
To increase your chances of getting into St. Mary's University Greehey, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.24, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
