Syracuse University Whitman: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Syracuse University Whitman program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Syracuse University Whitman including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Syracuse University Whitman. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Syracuse University Whitman has a total enrollment of 36 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,620.00 per year. The program is 50.0% male and 50.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Syracuse University Whitman are promising. 30.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 70.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $73,092.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 19.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Syracuse University Whitman?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Syracuse University Whitman?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 30 applicants that were accepted to Syracuse University Whitman, 36 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Syracuse University Whitman.
Syracuse University Whitman reported an average GMAT score of 636.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 161 and GRE Quantitative score of 165.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.55. Additionally, 14 students had prior work experience, with an average of 45 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Syracuse University Whitman
1
What is the Syracuse University Whitman acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Syracuse University Whitman is 68.18%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Syracuse University Whitman?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Syracuse University Whitman is 636.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Syracuse University Whitman?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.55.
4
How can I get into Syracuse University Whitman?
To increase your chances of getting into Syracuse University Whitman, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.55, a GMAT score of false, and about 45 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsTemple University Fox Tennessee State University MBA Tennessee Technological University MBA Texas A&M International University MBA Texas A&M University--College Station Mays Texas A&M University--Commerce MBA Texas A&M University--Corpus Christi MBA Texas Christian University Neeley Texas Southern University Jones Texas State University McCoy