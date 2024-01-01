Suffolk University Sawyer: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Suffolk University Sawyer program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Suffolk University Sawyer including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Suffolk University Sawyer. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Suffolk University Sawyer has a total enrollment of 137 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,519.00 per year. The program is 50.4% male and 49.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Suffolk University Sawyer are promising. 23.8% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 76.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Suffolk University Sawyer?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 203 applicants that were accepted to Suffolk University Sawyer, 137 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Suffolk University Sawyer.
Suffolk University Sawyer reported an average GMAT score of 476.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 143.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.19. Additionally, 54 students had prior work experience, with an average of 44 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
