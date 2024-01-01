SUNY--New Paltz MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the SUNY--New Paltz MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to SUNY--New Paltz MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into SUNY--New Paltz MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
SUNY--New Paltz MBA has a total enrollment of 102 full-time students. The reported tuition is $24,390.00 per year. The program is 46.1% male and 53.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the SUNY--New Paltz MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the SUNY--New Paltz MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 53 applicants that were accepted to SUNY--New Paltz MBA, 102 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of SUNY--New Paltz MBA.
SUNY--New Paltz MBA reported an average GMAT score of 526.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.4. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about SUNY--New Paltz MBA
1
What is the SUNY--New Paltz MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for SUNY--New Paltz MBA is 96.36%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for SUNY--New Paltz MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at SUNY--New Paltz MBA is 526.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into SUNY--New Paltz MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.4.
4
How can I get into SUNY--New Paltz MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into SUNY--New Paltz MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.4, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
