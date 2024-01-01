Temple University Fox: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Temple University Fox program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Temple University Fox including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Temple University Fox. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Temple University Fox has a total enrollment of 56 full-time students. The reported tuition is $69,247.00 per year. The program is 57.1% male and 42.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Temple University Fox are promising. 73.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 86.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $102,769.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Temple University Fox?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 42 applicants that were accepted to Temple University Fox, 56 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Temple University Fox.
Temple University Fox reported an average GMAT score of 587.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 152 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.39. Additionally, 16 students had prior work experience, with an average of 48 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Temple University Fox
1
What is the Temple University Fox acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Temple University Fox is 50.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Temple University Fox?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Temple University Fox is 587.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Temple University Fox?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.39.
4
How can I get into Temple University Fox?
To increase your chances of getting into Temple University Fox, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.39, a GMAT score of false, and about 48 months of work experience.
