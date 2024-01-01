Texas A&M International University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Texas A&M International University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Texas A&M International University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Texas A&M International University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Texas A&M International University MBA has a total enrollment of 22 full-time students. The reported tuition is $14,970.00 per year. The program is 59.1% male and 40.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Texas A&M International University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Texas A&M International University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 11 applicants that were accepted to Texas A&M International University MBA, 22 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Texas A&M International University MBA.
Texas A&M International University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 419.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 147 and GRE Quantitative score of 143.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.27. Additionally, 4 students had prior work experience, with an average of 63 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Texas A&M International University MBA
1
What is the Texas A&M International University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Texas A&M International University MBA is 100.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Texas A&M International University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Texas A&M International University MBA is 419.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Texas A&M International University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.27.
4
How can I get into Texas A&M International University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Texas A&M International University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.27, a GMAT score of false, and about 63 months of work experience.
