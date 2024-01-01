What Can You Do with a Biochemical Engineering Degree?

Biochemical engineering, as the name suggests, is where biological materials are used to create products and processes. These biological materials can either be organic or natural, and include the likes of cells, organisms, and select molecules.

Numerous industries rely on biochemical engineers for researching, developing, and producing products which can benefit human wellbeing – and society in general. These industries include pharmaceuticals, food, biofuels, and biotechnology.

Biochemical engineers in medicine, for example, usually find themselves producing tangible products like therapeutic drugs, regenerative medicine, and vaccines.

Is a biochemical engineering major worth it?

Do you possess advanced applied science skills? Do you enjoy designing processes and products? Do you want to venture into a career revolving around chemical and biological engineering, the type that can make a real difference to the world? If you kept nodding your head as you read those questions, guess what: a biochemical engineering degree makes a lot of sense.

Aside from the core engineering and science knowledge you gain, a degree will also arm you with various transferable skills. These skills include teamwork, leadership, communication and presentation, and innovative thinking.

What can I do with a biochemical engineering degree?

So what jobs with a biochemical engineering degree are available? Well not only are they in demand, but there are various biochemical engineering careers available. These typically provide job security and a generous salary.

As you can imagine, most roles have a focus on science. However, with the skills you gain, there are various other sectors you can enter following graduation.

Biomedical engineer

A biomedical engineer is tasked with designing and creating everything from software to equipment, and computer systems to devices. These products are used within the healthcare industry.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ research reveals that biomedical engineers receive a median annual salary of $91,410.

Chemist

A chemist utilizes their scientific knowledge to manipulate substances and develop improved products. They will test any manufactured goods to understand their quality and use this to conduct complex research projects looking to refine these products further.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes ‘chemists and materials scientists’ earn an annual median salary of $78,790.

Business analyst

A business analyst is responsible for improving IT within a business. Their tasks include analyzing current systems and processes, finding areas to improve efficiency, and then implementing these solutions.

Using research from PayScale, the average base salary for a business analyst is $68,973 per year.

