If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biochemistry, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biochemistry degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in America. The list includes 583 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biochemistry program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biochemistry we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biochemistry.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $51,392 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.