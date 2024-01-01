Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Biochemistry, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Biochemistry degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in America. The list includes 583 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Biochemistry program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Biochemistry we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Biochemistry.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $51,392 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $51,392
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 116
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 116 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,392.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $23,256
Program Size 64
University of San Diego
4 Year
San Diego, CA
University of San Diego, located in San Diego, CA has 64 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 2,400 students
Tuition $44,586
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $49,683
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 33
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $49,683.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $23,400
Program Size 65
California State University-East Bay
4 Year
Hayward, CA
California State University-East Bay, located in Hayward, CA has 65 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 4,631 students
Tuition $6,564
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 27 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Stonehill College
4 Year
Easton, MA
Video Rating
Stonehill College, located in Easton, MA has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 539 students
Tuition $38,550
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 47
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Video Rating
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 47 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $19,545
Program Size 84
California State University San Marcos, Extended Learning
4 Year
San Marcos, CA
Video Rating
N/A
California State University San Marcos, Extended Learning, located in San Marcos, CA has 84 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 3,507 students
Tuition $7,269
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $17,000
Program Size 83
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 83 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $18,208
Program Size 72
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 72 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $45,277
Average Debt $26,495
Program Size 45
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
4 Year
Durham, NH
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus, located in Durham, NH has 45 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $45,277.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,559 students
Tuition $16,986
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 25
Mount Saint Mary's University
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Mount Saint Mary's University, located in Los Angeles, CA has 25 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 853 students
Tuition $35,944
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Saint Mary's College of California
4 Year
Moraga, CA
Saint Mary's College of California, located in Moraga, CA has 24 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $42,930
