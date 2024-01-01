Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bioengineering Degree

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Bioengineering Degree, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Bioengineering Degree degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioengineering Degree programs in America. The list includes 11 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Bioengineering Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioengineering Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioengineering Degree. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Bioengineering Degree program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Bioengineering Degree we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Bioengineering Degree.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioengineering Degree in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioengineering Degree Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree?

Oakland University is the best university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oakland University earned an average of $66,915 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree?

University of Florida (UF) is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,381 to attend University of Florida (UF).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree?

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,530 to attend University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego).

#1 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $66,915
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 20 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $66,915.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
#2 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $26,950
Program Size 28
University of Arizona
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Video Rating
University of Arizona , located in Tucson, AZ has 28 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 9,503 students
Tuition $11,403
#3 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $22,555
Program Size 145
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 145 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#4 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 73
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Video Rating
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 73 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#5 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt $22,292
Program Size 71
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 71 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#6 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $49,683
Average Debt $19,642
Program Size 108
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 108 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $49,683.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
#7 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $14,989
Program Size 91
Utah State University
4 Year
Logan, UT
Utah State University, located in Logan, UT has 91 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,542 students
Tuition $7,260
#8 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
University of Arkansas
4 Year
Fayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas, located in Fayetteville, AR has 47 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 5,963 students
Tuition $8,522
#9 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary $38,871
Average Debt $22,658
Program Size 82
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
Video Rating
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 82 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn $38,871.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#10 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 55
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
Video Rating
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 55 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
#11 Best College for Bioengineering Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of Idaho
4 Year
Moscow, ID
Video Rating
N/A
University of Idaho, located in Moscow, ID has 20 students majoring in Bioengineering Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 2,324 students
Tuition $7,020
