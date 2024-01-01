If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Bioengineering Degree, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Bioengineering Degree degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioengineering Degree programs in America. The list includes 11 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Bioengineering Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioengineering Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioengineering Degree. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Bioengineering Degree program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Bioengineering Degree we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Bioengineering Degree.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioengineering Degree in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioengineering Degree Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree?

Oakland University is the best university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oakland University earned an average of $66,915 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree?

University of Florida (UF) is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,381 to attend University of Florida (UF).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree?

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioengineering Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,530 to attend University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego).