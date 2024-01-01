Biological and Biomedical Sciences

A Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree can open a lot of career doors, the majority of which will be in the science fields. Biological and Biomedical Sciences majors will be focused largely on work that will improve human health, and they are renowned for their combination of advanced positions and creative approaches to biological sciences. Generally, a Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree will focus on biological chemistry, cancer, and cell biology, molecular pharmacology, or even microbiology or genomics. The best way to ensure that you get the most out of your time at college is to make sure that you pick the right course and the right campus for your Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree, and that means knowing a little more about your prospects.

What can I do with a Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree?

From clinical medicine to biological and biomedical engineering, graduating with a Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree will provide you with a range of career options and salaries. You could remain in academia or find entry-level work in a lab studying biomedical research. Your options will depend on your main area of study, which will tend to be one of the following:

Infection sciences

Blood sciences

Cell sciences

Genetics and Molecular Pathology

The area of study that you choose to focus on will affect your career options. However, the vast majority of graduates with a Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree will find work as a clinical laboratory technician, a biomedical scientist, or an epidemiologist. These are all careers with high expectations of job growth and a variety of different salaries.

The Biological and Biomedical Sciences salary to expect

With such a specialized subject and a high number of career paths to choose from, it can be hard to work out how much to expect from your potential earnings with a Biological and Biomedical Sciences major. An epidemiologist will have very different earnings from an entry-level lab technician! The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) expects job demand for Biological and Biomedical Scientists to rise by 6% by 2029. There is a huge range of salaries to expect, with some that can be as low as $52,330 per year, while others may be earning as high as $148,210. However, according to the BLS, the average salary for graduates with a Biological and Biomedical Sciences degree will be around $108,180 per year.

