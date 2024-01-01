Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biological Science in West Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biological Science programs in West Virginia. We looked at 1 programs to put our Biological Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biological Science in West Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biological Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biological Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biological Science in West Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biological Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in West Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biological Science degree in West Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biological Science Majors in West Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Biological Science in West Virginia?

Davis & Elkins College is the best university for majoring in Biological Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Davis & Elkins College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science in West Virginia?

Davis & Elkins College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,492 to attend Davis & Elkins College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science in West Virginia?

Davis & Elkins College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,492 to attend Davis & Elkins College.

#1 Best College for Biological Science
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Davis & Elkins College
4 Year
Elkins, WV
Davis & Elkins College, located in Elkins, WV has 4 students majoring in Biological Science. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 160 students
Tuition $27,492
