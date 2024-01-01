Biomedical/Medical Engineering

Engineering is a field that thrives on innovation, and its effects can be seen all around us. Biomedical/Medical Engineering is no exception. However, rather than focusing on the architecture in the environments that surround us, a Biomedical/Medical Engineering degree will focus on those innovative steps forward in the field of human health and healthcare. Biomedical/Medical Engineering uses mechanical, electrical, and computer science engineering combined with chemistry and math to create solutions in both biology and medicine, dramatically improving patient care.

What can I do with a Biomedical/Medical Engineering degree?

There is a consistently high demand for graduates with a Biomedical/Medical Engineering degree. As technology continues to play a larger and larger role in our daily lives, Biomedical/Medical Engineering graduates will only be in more demand. Someone with a Biomedical/Medical Engineering major will be able to find career roles in some unexpected places, including:

Software/Hardware development

The medical device industry

Manufacturing

Technical documentation input

Clinical patient evaluation

Sales

Teaching

Business management

That’s because there are a lot of transferable skills that you will learn in the process of obtaining your Biomedical/Medical Engineering degree. However, the majority of students that get their Biomedical/Medical Engineering major will tend to find roles that are specifically biomedical engineer based. That means they will spend their days designing new systems and products, installing, repairing, or providing tech support for users of biomedical technologies, evaluating safety and efficiency in healthcare workplaces. They will often work with life scientists, medical professionals, and chemists to research human and animal biological systems.

What is the average Biomedical/Medical Engineering salary?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there is a continued growth in terms of demand for Biomedical/Medical Engineering graduates with a degree. In 2019, the median salary for someone working as a biomedical engineer was around $91,410 a year, although this can double depending on your workspace and your field. As medical equipment and devices grow increasingly complex, the demand for Biomedical/Medical Engineering specialists is only set to grow. For those that use their Biomedical/Medical Engineering major to get into business management or sales, the potential salary can be much higher.

