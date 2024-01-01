Biotechnology

A Biotechnology degree from a good school will prove very useful when it comes to your career prospects. Learning more about how humans integrate technology and natural biological processes is becoming one of the most popular and in-demand employment options in the 2000s, and that's not a surprise. Biotechnology careers work at the crossroads of engineering, biology, science, and tech innovation and will allow you to work in both theoretical and hands-on areas. Whatever your career goals, a Biotechnology degree will open doors to the pharmaceutical sector, international development and aid, agriculture, or even a career as an entrepreneur. Biotechnology is one of the majors that it's certainly worth taking a closer look at.

What can I do with a Biotechnology degree?

A Biotechnology degree will make it relatively simple to get an employment role as a biological technician (average salary of between $30,000 and $58,000 a year), a biomedical engineer (average annual salary of between $49,000 and $93,000), or a biotechnology professor (average salary of $36,000 to $77,000, but you will need a Ph.D.). However, you're not limited to these career paths. Microbiologists, hydrogeologists, and lab directors will all become career options with a Biotechnology degree. You could also explore options in the following careers:

Bioethicist

Community health educator

Forensic specialists

Geneticist

Journalist

Microbiologist

Parasitologist

Physician

With so many options to consider, it's clear that having a Biotechnology degree will provide you with many options to think about when it comes to your career goals.

Highest paying jobs with a Biotechnology degree

If you're more interested in the salary than the job satisfaction, it's good to know that you can earn a lot of money with a Biotechnology salary. There are a lot of industries that use biotechnology applications, and someone with a Biotechnology major could end up working for the government, for regulatory bodies, laboratories, or for private companies. A biochemist's career is in very high demand right now, with projected demand growth of 11% by 2026 and an average salary of $91,910. Business-related roles will be where the highest salaries are for someone with a Biotechnology degree, with a Director of Product Strategy/Commercialization earning an average salary of $124,726. Whether you end up in a business setting or working for the Department of Agriculture, your Biotechnology major could be the first step to your career dreams.

Choosing the right school for your Biotechnology degree

It can be hard work to get your Biotechnology degree, but choosing the right campus can make it much easier.

