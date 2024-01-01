Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biotechnology in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 5 programs to put our Biotechnology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biotechnology in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biotechnology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology in Pennsylvania?

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $37,208 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology in Pennsylvania?

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,684 to attend East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology in Pennsylvania?

Elizabethtown College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $41,710 to attend Elizabethtown College.

#1 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, located in East Stroudsburg, PA has 13 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,489 students
Tuition $9,684
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Marywood University
4 Year
Scranton, PA
Marywood University, located in Scranton, PA has 14 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $32,692
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Elizabethtown College
4 Year
Elizabethtown, PA
Elizabethtown College, located in Elizabethtown, PA has 9 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 445 students
Tuition $41,710
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
4 Year
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, located in Harrisburg, PA has 9 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 405 students
Tuition $23,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Point Park University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Point Park University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 5 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 910 students
Tuition $28,250
0
4.0
My GPA
