2024 Best Colleges for Biotechnology in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 7 programs to put our Biotechnology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biotechnology in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biotechnology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology in Massachusetts?

Worcester State University is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Worcester State University earned an average of $55,547 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology in Massachusetts?

Worcester State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,857 to attend Worcester State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $55,547
Average Debt $20,017
Program Size 44
Worcester State University
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester State University, located in Worcester, MA has 44 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $55,547.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,301 students
Tuition $8,857
#2 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Endicott College
4 Year
Beverly, MA
Endicott College, located in Beverly, MA has 38 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $30,492
#3 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Salem State University
4 Year
Salem, MA
Salem State University, located in Salem, MA has 10 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $9,246
#4 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 6 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#5 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network, located in Boston, MA has 6 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,328 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Bay Path University
4 Year
Longmeadow, MA
Bay Path University, located in Longmeadow, MA has 5 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 935 students
Tuition $31,785
#7 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 1 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
