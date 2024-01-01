Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biotechnology in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in New York. We looked at 9 programs to put our Biotechnology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biotechnology in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biotechnology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology in New York?

University at Buffalo (UB) is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University at Buffalo (UB) earned an average of $42,682 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology in New York?

Syracuse University (SU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $43,318 to attend Syracuse University (SU).

#1 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 31 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
#2 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $36,488
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 92
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), located in Rochester, NY has 92 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $36,488.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,617 students
Tuition $37,124
#3 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $36,312
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, located in Syracuse, NY has 33 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $36,312.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 519 students
Tuition $7,848
#4 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 30
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 30 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#5 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $18,585
Program Size 42
SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill
4 Year
Cobleskill, NY
SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill, located in Cobleskill, NY has 42 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 354 students
Tuition $7,719
#6 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
CUNY York College
4 Year
Jamaica, NY
CUNY York College, located in Jamaica, NY has 12 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 1,182 students
Tuition $6,748
#7 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 6 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
#8 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
4 Year
Old Westbury, NY
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), located in Old Westbury, NY has 5 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 2,306 students
Tuition $33,480
#9 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Upstate Medical University
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Upstate Medical University, located in Syracuse, NY has 4 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 453 students
Tuition N/A
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved