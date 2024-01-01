We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in Texas. We looked at 3 programs to put our Biotechnology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biotechnology in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biotechnology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology in Texas?

University of Houston (UH) is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Houston (UH) earned an average of $40,089 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology in Texas?

University of Houston-Downtown is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,780 to attend University of Houston-Downtown.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology in Texas?

University of Houston (UH) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,759 to attend University of Houston (UH).