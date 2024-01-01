Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Indiana. We looked at 40 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Indiana?

University of Evansville is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Evansville earned an average of $57,556 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Indiana?

University of Southern Indiana is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,178 to attend University of Southern Indiana.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,556
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 55
University of Evansville
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Evansville, located in Evansville, IN has 55 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,556.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $32,946
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,234
Average Debt $45,051
Program Size 26
Harrison College-Indianapolis
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Harrison College-Indianapolis, located in Indianapolis, IN has 26 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,234.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 99 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,547
Average Debt $20,700
Program Size 42
Taylor University
4 Year
Upland, IN
Taylor University, located in Upland, IN has 42 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,547.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 447 students
Tuition $30,270
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,606
Average Debt $19,661
Program Size 1,248
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 1,248 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,606.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,966
Average Debt $29,609
Program Size 116
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
4 Year
Marion, IN
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, located in Marion, IN has 116 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,966.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $24,728
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $21,253
Program Size 59
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 59 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,537
Average Debt $26,446
Program Size 69
Saint Mary's College
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Saint Mary's College, located in Notre Dame, IN has 69 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,537.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 372 students
Tuition $37,400
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 11
University of Phoenix-Indiana
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
University of Phoenix-Indiana, located in Indianapolis, IN has 11 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 33 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 49
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 49 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,265
Average Debt $25,763
Program Size 93
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 93 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,265.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,729
Average Debt $15,893
Program Size 137
Trine University-Regional/Non-Traditional Campuses
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Trine University-Regional/Non-Traditional Campuses, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 137 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,729.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 393 students
Tuition $10,320
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,729
Average Debt $15,893
Program Size 35
Trine University
4 Year
Angola, IN
Trine University, located in Angola, IN has 35 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,729.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $30,350
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $29,197
Program Size 348
Indiana Institute of Technology
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana Institute of Technology, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 348 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 785 students
Tuition $25,600
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,595
Average Debt $27,996
Program Size 153
Marian University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Marian University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 153 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,595.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $30,500
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 23
DeVry University-Indiana
4 Year
Merrillville, IN
DeVry University-Indiana, located in Merrillville, IN has 23 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 29 students
Tuition $19,568
