We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Indiana. We looked at 40 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Indiana?

University of Evansville is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Evansville earned an average of $57,556 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Indiana?

University of Southern Indiana is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,178 to attend University of Southern Indiana.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.