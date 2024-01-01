Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Michigan. We looked at 41 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Michigan?

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Michigan-Ann Arbor earned an average of $87,942 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Michigan?

Saginaw Valley State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,968 to attend Saginaw Valley State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Michigan?

Albion College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,313 to attend Albion College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $87,942
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 1,034
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Video Rating
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 1,034 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $87,942.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $66,653
Average Debt $25,850
Program Size 118
Cleary University
4 Year
Howell, MI
Cleary University, located in Howell, MI has 118 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $66,653.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 162 students
Tuition $20,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $65,238
Average Debt $24,075
Program Size 77
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 77 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $65,238.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $21,480
Program Size 1,118
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Video Rating
Michigan State University (MSU), located in East Lansing, MI has 1,118 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $28,465
Program Size 27
Kettering University
4 Year
Flint, MI
Kettering University, located in Flint, MI has 27 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $38,430
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 47
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 47 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,443
Average Debt $26,823
Program Size 144
University of Michigan-Dearborn
4 Year
Dearborn, MI
University of Michigan-Dearborn, located in Dearborn, MI has 144 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,443.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,056 students
Tuition $11,304
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,151
Average Debt $22,060
Program Size 208
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 208 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,151.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,858
Average Debt $24,163
Program Size 445
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 445 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,858.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,697
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Albion College
4 Year
Albion, MI
Albion College, located in Albion, MI has 28 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,697.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 288 students
Tuition $39,313
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt $25,014
Program Size 202
Spring Arbor University
4 Year
Spring Arbor, MI
Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, MI has 202 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 983 students
Tuition $25,510
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $26,369
Program Size 565
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Video Rating
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 565 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $24,533
Program Size 391
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 391 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $23,066
Program Size 70
University of Detroit Mercy
4 Year
Detroit, MI
University of Detroit Mercy, located in Detroit, MI has 70 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $38,626
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $27,919
Program Size 11
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Concordia University-Ann Arbor, located in Ann Arbor, MI has 11 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition $26,910
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved