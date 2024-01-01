We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Nebraska. We looked at 1 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Nebraska-Lincoln earned an average of $68,499 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,367 to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,367 to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln.