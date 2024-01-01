Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in New Jersey. We looked at 5 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in New Jersey?

Princeton University is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Princeton University earned an average of $73,635 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in New Jersey?

Rowan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,864 to attend Rowan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $73,635
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 87
Princeton University
4 Year
Princeton, NJ
Video Rating
Princeton University , located in Princeton, NJ has 87 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,635.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 2,268 students
Tuition $43,450
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $68,778
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 107
Stevens Institute of Technology
4 Year
Hoboken, NJ
Video Rating
Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, NJ has 107 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,778.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 2,157 students
Tuition $47,190
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $59,350
Average Debt $21,307
Program Size 170
New Jersey Institute of Technology
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Video Rating
New Jersey Institute of Technology, located in Newark, NJ has 170 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,350.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,839 students
Tuition $16,108
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $58,447
Average Debt $23,901
Program Size 214
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Video Rating
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 214 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $58,447.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $57,705
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 102
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Video Rating
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 102 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,705.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemical Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved